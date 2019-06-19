In-form Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered the hand break while facing Australia’s Pat Cummins on June 9. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

SOUTHAMPTON – India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a fractured finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Wednesday. The in-form batsman suffered the break while facing Australia’s Pat Cummins in India’s second match of the tournament at the Oval on June 9.

Dhawan carried on batting and scored a century to earn the Man-of-the-Match award as India beat the reigning champions by 36 runs.

But the 33-year-old left-hander did not field, and has not featured in the World Cup since his century at Surrey’s headquarters in south London.

Rishabh Pant, a dynamic batsman and wicket-keeper, is set to replace Dhawan in India’s squad ahead of their match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.

“Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s match versus Australia at the Oval,” said a statement on the BCCI’s Twitter feed.

“Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July, and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19,” the statement added.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 - @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

AFP