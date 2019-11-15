NEW DELHI - India opener Mayank Agarwal credits a relaxed approach for his seemingly insatiable appetite for runs after his mammoth 243 in the opening test against Bangladesh offered fresh proof of his hunger.
Agarwal's career-best 243 was his second double century and sixth 50-plus score in 12 innings since the 28-year-old made his test debut in Australia late last year.
A prolific scorer in domestic cricket, Agarwal made 76 on his debut in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne as India went on to record their first-ever test series victory Down Under.
"The fear of failure, letting go of that really helped me change a lot of things," Agarwal told broadcaster Star Sports after India reached 493-6 at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Friday.
"After that, I just got hungry and hungry, because I know I've had it hard. There have been times where I haven't got runs.