India's Hardik Pandya will miss the Test series against New Zealand as he recovers from injury. Photo: IANS

MUMBAI – India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the two-match test series against New Zealand as he recovers from a back injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday. Pandya underwent surgery on his lower back in October last year and had hoped he could return to the Indian squad for the New Zealand series.

The 26-year-old, however, failed to achieve full fitness and will continue his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA head physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone," the BCCI said in a statement.

India will play two World Test Championship games in Wellington and Christchurch starting February 21. According to the ICC website, Pandya had initially been expected to return to full fitness halfway through India's series against New Zealand. He last played for his country during their T20 series against South Africa in September.