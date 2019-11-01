NEW DELHI – Delhi's air pollution has left several Bangladesh players with sore throats and itchy eyes but coach Russell Domingo dismissed any health concerns and said they were focused on giving a good account of themselves in Sunday's Twenty20 match against India.
The city government instructed schools in Delhi on Friday to remain shut until Nov. 5 as residents breathed the season's worst air for a third straight day.
Several Bangladesh players and support staff wore face masks during Friday's training at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and Domingo said it was not ideal but the tourists would not make an issue out of it.
“Not obviously perfect with the smog but it's the same for both the teams,” the South African told reporters. “It's not perfect, it's not ideal, but it's nothing we're going to complain about and moan over. We just got to get on with it...
“For sure we have some scratchy eyes, maybe a little sore throats now and then, but it's been okay. Nobody is being sick or dying or anything like that.”
Delhi's notorious smog caused Sri Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal to vomit on the field during a 2017 tests at Kotla and prompted questions about scheduling matches in northern India during winter.