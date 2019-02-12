England paceman James Anderson celebrates after dismissing West Indies batsman John Campbell on Tuesday. Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – England pace bowler James Anderson ripped through West Indies’ top-order, picking up three quick wickets as England homed in on a consolation win in the final Test of the series in St. Lucia on Tuesday. Chasing an unlikely target of 485 runs for victory, West Indies were 35/4 at lunch on day four in Gros Islet.

West Indies have already won the series after victories in the first two Tests.

Anderson got movement off the seam, dismissing John Campbell (golden duck), Kraigg Brathwaite (eight) and Darren Bravo (duck), all caught in the slip-gully cordon.

Mark Wood, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, continued his outstanding match when he had Shai Hope (14) caught at cover off a leading edge just before lunch.

Anderson took 3/7 off five overs, while Wood took 1/16 off four.

Roston Chase (eight) and Shimron Hetmyer (two) were at the crease at the break.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root declared his team’s second innings immediately upon his dismissal for 122, with the visitors 361/5. Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 48.

England batted for only 5.2 overs, adding a quick 36 runs to their overnight total.

Reuters