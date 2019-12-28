Jordie Barrett kicked out of MCG Test for alcohol-related incident









New Zealand's Jordie Barrett, right, celebrates with his brother Beauden after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against Ireland. Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/AP CAPE TOWN – All Blacks back Jordie Barrett has been kicked out of the Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for bad behaviour, it was reported on Saturday. According to Stuff.co.nz, Victoria police removed two men from the cricket ground on Saturday aftrnoon during the third day of the Boxing Day Test between the two Trans-Tasman rivals. The two were evictd from the grounds around 2.50pm [Australian time] for behavioural issues, a Victoria police spokesperson said according to the report. “The 22-year-old and 23-year-old, both New Zealand nationals, have been evicted and have incurred a 24-hour ban from the MCG,” the spokesperson said. A witness, also a New Zealander, who claims he saw what happened, said: “He sat down and had a big gulp of half-a-beer and got kicked out… I was sitting 10 metres from him. He remained calm and had a big gulp.”

This is not the first time the All Blacks' utility back has found himself in trouble for an alcohol-related incident. Last year, police were called after an ellegedly intoxicated Barrett was found eating a McDonald’s burger in the wrong flat at 5am in the morning after a Hurricanes game.

"I was not intoxicated". He apologised for the incident at the time.

"I can't say I'm embarrassed by what's happened, I'm just disappointed with the events that have unfolded. I don't believe I've caused any harm to anyone.

"It was a human error, I walked into the wrong flat and then we left.

"I had a couple of drinks in town with mates and basically I can recall everything that happened that night."

IOL Sport