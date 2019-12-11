LAHORE - Pakistan's teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah led the hosts' recovery against Sri Lanka on a riveting opening day as test cricket returned to the country on Wednesday for the first time since a militant attack in 2009.
Sri Lanka started strongly but Pakistan fought back through their four-pronged pace attack as the visitors reached 202 for five when bad light brought an end to the day's play.
Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 38 with Niroshan Dickwella 11 not out for the island nation.
The two-match series marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore a decade ago and the current touring side have been promised watertight security during the visit.
In the presence of a small crowd at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat under overcast skies.