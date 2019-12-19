LAHORE - Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against Sri Lanka at Karachi on Thursday.
The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.
The weather-hit opening test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.
Both sides were forced into changes in the bowling department due to injury and illness.
Experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah replaced fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who is down with fever, for the hosts.