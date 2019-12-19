Pakistan cricket team captain Azhar Ali addresses a press conference at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Fareed Khan

LAHORE - Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against Sri Lanka at Karachi on Thursday. The two-match series, part of the World Test Championship, marks Pakistan's first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

The weather-hit opening test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw.

Both sides were forced into changes in the bowling department due to injury and illness.

Experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah replaced fast bowler Usman Shinwari, who is down with fever, for the hosts.