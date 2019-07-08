LONDON – South African umpire Marais Erasmus is among the officials for the two Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals have been appointed following the conclusion of the group stage on Saturday. Taking charge of the India versus New Zealand match tomorrow at Old Trafford will be English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough.

Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

Joe Root has taken 11 catches in #CWC19, joint-most by any player in a single World Cup! 👏 pic.twitter.com/slFYFNFQVW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 8, 2019

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and Erasmus.

The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

African News Agency (ANA)