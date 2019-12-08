NEW DELHI – West Indies opener Lendl Simmons smashed a breezy 67 not out to help secure a series-levelling eight-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.
After restricting the hosts to 170-7, the tourists' big-hitting top order clobbered 12 sixes, compared to India's five, and chased down the target with nine balls to spare.
India lost Rohit Sharma and fellow opener KL Rahul cheaply after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field.
Shivam Dube revived the hosts with his maiden fifty in Twenty20 Internationals, clobbering four sixes, including three in a Pollard over.
The left-hander made 54 before throwing his wicket away.