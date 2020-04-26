Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's record, says Brett Lee

CAPE TOWN – Australian legend Brett Lee believes Virat Kohli is on course to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most international centuries.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as the greatest batsman to ever play the game, amassed 100 international tons during his career that lasted between 1989 and 2013.

Kohli is currently third with 70 centuries behind Tendulkar and former Australian great Ricky Ponting with 71, and Lee believes it’s only a matter of time before Kohli finds himself at the very top of the tree.

“We are talking about phenomenal numbers here, but you mentioned seven or eight years of cricket and at the rate he is going, yes, he can definitely knock it off,” said Lee.

“It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate – so, you talk abou talent as a batsman, he’s definitely got that talent, eliminate that first and foremost.