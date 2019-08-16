England paceman Jofra Archer celebrates after claiming his first Test wicket, that of Australian opener Cameron Bancroft lbw for 13. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – England fought back on the third day in the second Test of the Ashes on Friday, picking up three top-order wickets before lunch at Lord’s to leave Australia at 80/4. The tourists trail by 178 runs, and although prolonged rain is forecast for later on Friday, they will need a significant lower-order contribution.

England’s seamers struggled at first to take advantage of favourable bowling conditions, but made the breakthrough when Jofra Archer trapped Cameron Bancroft (13) lbw with the score at 60/2.

Usman Khawaja (36) followed quickly after, edging Chris Woakes into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, and then Stuart Broad removed Travis Head (7), leg before wicket.

But Steve Smith, who struck two centuries in the opening Test at Edgbaston was unbeaten on 13 when the umpires took the players off for rain in the final over before lunch.

Reuters