West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, right, is congratulated by his batting partner Nicholas Pooran after scoring a half century during their third T20 international cricket match against India in Providence, Guyana in August. Photo: AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco

LUCKNOW, INDIA – Shai Hope's unbeaten 109 anchored West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third and final one-day international on Monday, giving Kieron Pollard a 3-0 clean sweep in his first ODI series as captain. Hope's seventh ODI hundred included eight fours and three sixes and came off 145 balls as West Indies cruised to 253-5 in 48.4 overs. Roston Chase, who batted at No. 7, remained unbeaten on 42 off 32 deliveries.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Afghanistan posted its highest total of the series - 249-7 - after half-centuries by former skipper Asghar Afghan (86) and Mohammad Nabi (50 not out).

West Indies' Kieron Pollard his a six during the first Twenty20 international cricket match against India. Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

They shared a 127-run stand for the sixth wicket after seamer Keemo Paul, playing his first match of the series, claimed 3-44 and Afghanistan slumped to 118-5 in the 29th over.

The series whitewash stretched Afghanistan's losing streak to 12 matches in ODIs.

Both teams will start a three-match Twenty20 series on Thursday at the same venue. It will be followed by a one-off test this month.