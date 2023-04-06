Gqeberha – Is there currently a better T20 batsman than Proteas and Gujarat Titans star David Miller? Proteas players flew to join their IPL teams right after celebrating a 2-nil series victory over the Dutch at the Wanderers on Pink Day.

Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen headed for Hyderabad to join the Sunrisers while Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje flew to Delhi to join the Capitals.

David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala joined the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings respectively. The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, had already come to terms with David Miller missing the first match in their title defence because of the all-important ODI series against the Netherlands which Miller had to stay home for. Miller expressed the Gujarat Titans owners were not entirely happy with him missing the first match, but also understood national duty always comes first.

In his first game back with his Gujarat Titans teammates, Miller made his presence felt, smacking a 16-ball 31 to guide his team to victory over the Delhi Capitals. David Miller is a clever striker! pic.twitter.com/8LNWUjQXgb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2023

He was the backbone of the chase as he had been on ten out of eleven successful chases the Gujarat Titans have managed since IPL 2022. In that period, Miller has batted 17 times with an average of 73.14 and has been undefeated seven times in a Gujarat Titans jersey. Wherever he has gone, be it in the Pakistan Super League or in the green and gold of the Proteas, Miller has been a fantastic finisher with the bat.