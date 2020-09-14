Jofra Archer: Michael Holding ’doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes’

MANCHESTER - England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said they have not forgotten about the 'Black Lives Matter' movement after former West Indies bowler Michael Holding criticised the country's board (ECB) when players stopped taking a knee before matches.

England and West Indies players took a knee before each game in their three-test series in July but the symbolic gesture was discontinued for the Pakistan series as well as the two limited overs series against Australia.

The ECB had released a statement justifying their decision to stop taking a knee which was described as 'lame' by Holding, who also took issue with Australian captain Aaron Finch's statements when the visitors said they would not take a knee.

"We have not forgotten, no one here has forgotten about 'Black Lives Matter'," Archer said.

"I think it is a bit harsh for Michael Holding to not do some research before criticising. I'm pretty sure he doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes.