Lungi Ngidi ruled out but Quinton de Kock stars in The Hundred

CAPE TOWN – Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the rest of England's new competition The Hundred. Ngidi, who joined up with the Welsh Fire squad ahead of their win against Southern Brave in Cardiff last week following South Africa's tours of the Caribbean and Ireland, was due to replace New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham ahead of Monday night's fixture against Oval Invincibles, but will now return home instead.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock starred for the Southern Brave in their thrilling four-run win over the London Spirit at a packed Lord's on Sunday. The Proteas wicket-keeper/batsman struck 27 off 14 balls before playing a sensational role in the field to stifle the Spirit's run chase. De Kock showed great anticipation by moving to his right when he noticed Josh Inglis was attempting a paddle shot over his shoulder.

But the South African moved ahead of time and was able to dive full length and stretch out his right hand to complete a sensational catch. 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞

𝘈𝘥𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦

Difficult to believe; extraordinary



See also: Quinton de Kock's reflexes 😱



The @PomBearUK Play of the Day: This unbelievable @QuinnyDeKock69 catch 🥇 pic.twitter.com/256DhxDug2 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 2, 2021 De Kock followed it up with a direct hit to run out former Proteas all-rounder turned Netherlands international Roelof van der Merwe in the final over to close out the game for the Southern Brave. @ZaahierAdams