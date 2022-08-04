Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Manchester Originals snap up Proteas rookie Tristan Stubbs for the Hundred – report

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs hits a six as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during the first T20 international cricket match at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol, south-western England last week

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs hits a six as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during the first T20 international cricket match at Bristol County Ground, in Bristol, south-western England last week. Photo: Geoff Caddick/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town – Tristan Stubbs’ market value continues to rise with the Proteas rookie set to participate in the Hundred competition in England next week.

Stubbs, 21, shot to prominence during the Proteas T20I series against the English where he struck 72 off just 28 balls in the opening game at Bristol.

Story continues below Advertisement

Already on the books of the Indian Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians and Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League, Stubbs has now reportedly joined the Manchester Originals.

According to Cricinfo, Stubbs will replace Wanindu Hasaranga after the Sri Lanka Cricket Board declined to give last season’s second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). Hasaranga was therefore forced to pull out of his £100,000 (about R2.021 million) contract with Manchester Originals as a result.

Stubbs is set to join the Originals after the Proteas’ final T20I against Ireland in Bristol on Friday.

More on this

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasTristan StubbsCricketT20i

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams