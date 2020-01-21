Moroe was suspended on full play in the first week of December 2019 based on reports received by CSA’s Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee which related to “possible failure of controls in the organisation”.
Faul yesterday confirmed that a draft for the terms of reference for the audit had been sent to the Members Council - the presidents of the 14 provincial affiliates - and that a four-man task team had also been established to appoint a “service provider” and then to draw up a scope, budget and likely time-frame for the audit to take place.
That task team consists of Marius Schoeman and Professor Steve Cornelius, two of the independent directors on CSA’s Board, former Board member Archie Pretorius and the current president of Limpopo Cricket, John Mogodi.
“If it all goes according to plan we are looking at 90 days for the audit, but we have to be flexible. I think one important thing for all of us is that it will be a public report,” said Faul.