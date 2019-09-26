Cricket South Africa may be forced to move the 2020 New Year’s Test away from its traditional home at Newlands over safety concerns.
The fate of the marquee Test match between the Proteas and England will be decided at a series of meetings in Cape Town next week. “We are worried that they may not be able to host the Test,” Cricket SA’s chief executive, Thabang Moroe, said on Thursday.
Cricket SA earlier this week suspended the Western Province Cricket Association Board, and named Professor Andre Odendaal as administrator to oversee the province's affairs. Cricket SA claimed that the WPCA Board has been conducting business under “distressed conditions in relation to, inter alia, the WPCA’s administrative, governance and financial affairs.”
“We are concerned with the finances of Western Province, so as CSA we want to understand some of the decisions they have taken and what their plans are in terms of moving themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in,” Moroe explained.
That ‘hole’ is both a physical and economic one. The WPCA finds itself in financial trouble as it seeks to raise funds for building developments at Newlands. There is currently a big hole at the ground’s Kelvin Grove End (where the tennis courts used to be) and where a new stand that will include offices is to be built.