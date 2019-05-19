Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus congratulates Sana Mir and Kainat Imtiaz. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pakistan defeated the Proteas women’s team by four wickets in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday and the visitors now take a 2-1 lead in the 5 match T20 series. The match was yet another close encounter with Pakistan batsman Sana Mir hitting the winning runs with just two balls to spare.South Africa made two changes from the side that played on Saturday with the out of form Masabata Klaas and ill Marizanne Kapp not playing. Nondumiso Shangase came in to make her debut and Nadine de Klerk also played.

Pakistan managed to strike early after Lizelle Lee was run out during the last ball of the second over for just two runs but an 80 run partnership from Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk boosted the Proteas. Brits batted confidently and went on to top score with 70 not out from 61 balls. De Klerk contributed 36 from 35 balls before being dismissed by Rameem Shamim during the 15th over. After 16 overs, South Africa were 95/3 but a quick-fire 28 of 18 balls and fluid batting from Brits helped them to reach a competitive total of 138/3 from 20 overs.

South Africa bowled excellently during their early overs. Shabnim Ismail dismissed Javeria Khan during the second ball of the innings and conceded three runs during the first over and conceded just one run from her second over, taking the wicket of Umaima Sohail.

Moseline Daniels bowled a wicket maiden during the second over, taking the wicket of Bismah Maroof during the third ball. After 5 overs, the Pakistani’s were in trouble with just nine runs of the board and two wickets down. Nida Dar and Iram Javed then steadied the ship with a 77 run partnership. Daniels broke the partnership during the 12th over and at that stage, it was anybody’s game.

Player of the Match Javed and Aliya Riaz (30) then punished the Protea’s for bad balls as they recorded a partnership of 44 before Riaz was dismissed during the 18th over by Daniels.

Heading into the last over, Pakistan were left needing several runs to win. Dainels started the over well by taking the crucial wicket of top scorer Javed (55) during the first ball. A single was scored from the second ball and Mir then gave Pakistan the upper hand by striking a boundary during the third delivery. She hit the next ball for two to guide Pakistan to victory.

IOL Sport