Players ignored as Australia confirms longest ever Big Bash

MELBOURNE - Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Wednesday it will stage the longest ever Big Bash League (BBL) in 2020/21, despite some players calling for a reduced version of the domestic Twenty20 tournament.

The BBL's increase to 56 regular season matches from the 2018/19 tournament has been unpopular with players and pundits, some of whom blamed its length for disappointing crowds in the last edition.

However, CA have confirmed the BBL will have its earliest ever start from Dec. 3 and finish with the championship-deciding final on Feb. 6.

The early start offers CA some leeway in dealing with problems that may arise due to Covid-19, which prompted authorities to send Melbourne back into lockdown last week following a spike in infections.

The early matches will also clash with Australia's series-opening test against India at the Gabba from Dec. 3.