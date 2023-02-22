5 key players in the SA v England Women’s T20 World Cup semi clash

Ongama Gcwabe Gqeberha - South Africa will have to turn it up against a formidable England women's side ahead of their semi-final clash on Friday.

IOL Sport’s Ongama Gcwabe picks five players to look out for ahead of the encounter. Sophie Ecclestone The world's number one bowler has been in excellent touch in the World Cup so far. On many occasions she has proven why she is the best in the world with her ability to keep opposition batters quiet and her ability to strike at key moments of the game. She has taken eight wickets in four innings, going at an economy rate of 3.81 runs to the over.

She is currently the top wicket-taker in the tournament. As we have seen even in the SA20, the Newlands wicket has been conducive to spin bowling. Ecclestone is one to watch for the SA batters who, despite qualifying for the semi-finals, have struggled to score at a rapid rate.

Sarah Glenn Alongside Ecclestone and Charlie Dean, Glenn makes up a strong trio of England's spinners. They have been firing for England.

They kept the Indian batting line-up quiet at St. George's Park last week with their variations and accuracy. Glenn's 32 wickets in overs 7-to-15 since the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup makes her the highest wicket-taker in the middle overs in all of women's T20Is in this period. She is a threat to the struggling Proteas batting group. Expect her to have a good game come Friday night.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sciver-Brunt has been in fine form for England with the bat. She has racked up 176 runs at a strike rate of 147. Her two half-centuries include an unbeaten 81 runs against Pakistan in Paarl and a 50 against India where her teammates struggled to get going. Her form has been rewarded with two player of the match awards in the four matches that England have played. Though she will face South Africa's attack for the first time in the competition, she heads into the encounter with important runs under the belt.

ALSO READ: From Siv Ngesi to Springbok women: We are ready to go to war with Proteas women Marizanne Kapp The all-rounder has been missing with the bat. A duck at St. George's Park against a potent Australia women's attack showed just how difficult it has been for Kapp.

But as they say, form is temporary and class is permanent. Kapp has a big match temperament and is the one player that can be expected to bounce back to good form with the willow. She is one to keep an eye out for heading into South Africa's first-ever home semi-final at any ICC event. On the other hand, Kapp has showed up big time with the ball for South Africa. Seeing that England struggled against the seam bowling of India's Renuka Thakur who took a five-for last week against them, Kapp is in the running for a good game against England.

EXCLUSIVE: Tendai Mtwarira pushing for equal recognition and pay for women’s sports in Africa Chloe Tryon Leading up to the World Cup Tryon was the most promising player for South Africa. Bowling in tandem with Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tryon caused serious damage against India and West Indies prior to the World Cup.