Andrie Steyn replaces Anneke Bosch in Proteas reserves group for World Cup

Johannesburg — Andrie Steyn was called up to the Proteas's 'travelling reserves' group for the World Cup after Anneke Bosch was ruled out with a fractured right thumb on Monday. Steyn, 25, has played 33 ODIs, and scored a composed 53 in the last match of the series against West Indies on Sunday, to help South Africa claim a 2-1 triumph in that four match series.

Bosch sustained the injury in Thursday's third ODI, when she dropped a catch in the ninth over of the West Indies's innings. The 'travelling reserves,' comprise three players, and are part of the ICC's medical protocols for the World Cup. Meanwhile the Proteas' management confirmed that wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty was fit to travel with the squad after she suffered 'severe back spasms,' which saw her leave the field for the last 10 overs of the West Indies' innings in Sunday's match.

The team departed for New Zealand on Monday. They play their first match in the World Cup against Bangladesh in Dunedin on March 5. South Africa World Cup Squad Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits,Tumi Sekhukhune,