It was fitting that it was the experienced duo of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp who shared a century stand to see the Proteas Women to a first ever victory in Pakistan as the visitors took a one-nil lead in the three-match ODI series. As the world was eagerly awaiting the Rugby World Cup to kick off in France on Friday, our very own Proteas women team were looking to get their first victory in their first-ever tour of Pakistan after suffering a T20I series whitewash earlier this week.

Interim captain Laura Wolvaardt started the day on a positive note by winning the toss and opting to bat first in what is arguably their best format especially from a batting point of view. Wolvaardt (17 off 15) and Tazmin Brits (17 off 9) took to the crease to open the batting for the visitors and put on a 34-run stand before Brits was undone but Umm-e-Hani in the fourth over of the match while Wolvaardt followed in the very next over courtesy of a Nashra Sandhu delivery which trapped the captain LBW. It was now over to Lara Goodall (15 off 19) and Luus to take the game forward, but the partnership was broken by Aliya Riaz who had Goodall caught by wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz to leave the visitors in an uncomfortable 64/3 inside the first ten.

Kapp (100 off 105) and Luus (107* off 129) took over and their experience showed from the get-go as the pair smashed 19 boundaries between them and a solitary six which came off Kapp's bat. They shared in a 183-run partnership and in the process, Kapp brought up her second ODI century while Luus brought up her maiden ton in the green and gold. When Sandhu finally broke the partnership with Kapp’s wicket, the ever-reliable Nadine de Klerk took to the crease and the all-rounder struck an unbeaten 29 off 23 to push South Africa to a competitive 292/4.

In defence, fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka struck with the new ball, dismissing Shawaal Zulfiqar (7 off 15), before De Klerk had the hosts two-down when she bowled Bismah Maroof (10 off 15) to conclude a successful first powerplay for the visitors. Middle-order batter, Aliya Riaz (49* off 58), would fight a lone battle as De Klerk (3/23) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/39) had their way with the home team’s batting unit on Friday. Delmi Tucker (1/40) wrapped up the Pakistan innings with the wicket of Ghulam Fatima (1 off 4) to secure a historic 127-runs victory for South Africa.

Scorecard South Africa: 292/4 (Luus 107*, Kapp 100, Sandhu 2/50, Riaz 1/31) Pakistan: 165/10 (Riaz 49*, Ali 20, De Klerk 3/23, Mlaba 3/39)