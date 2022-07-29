Commonwealth Games gives beleaguered Proteas chance to reset

Johannesburg — If the Proteas needed a template for the standards that will be required to be successful at the Commonwealth Games, then they need only have watched the competition’s opening match between India and Australia on Friday. Those two teams have developed an intense rivalry in the last five years, and produced another thrilling match in which the current T20 and 50-over World Cup holders eventually emerged triumphant.

Over 300 runs were scored with Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur making 52, which was matched by Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, who helped rescue her side from a tricky position in the run-chase, finally seeing them home with an over to spare. Australia are very much benchmark in the women’s game, transforming themselves into a more aggressive unit, with their success at the T20 World Cup in 2020 and then earlier this year in the 50-over tournament, making clear that the adventurous strategy works. South Africa open their Games campaign against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Saturday (Noon, SA time). The tournament provides an opportunity for a Proteas side that’s been ravaged by injury, had problems with transition, lost a veteran player to retirement and its best player due to a family emergency, to attempt to turn around its fortunes.

It’s been a bad tour to England with six consecutive losses in limited overs matches to the host nation in the last fortnight. The South African players say they have taken note of how England has been playing and wish to adopt a similar style. England were themselves following the trend set by Australia and India on Friday. The Proteas will need to do something similar. Head coach Hilton Moreeng said the team was keen to see where it stood, with an eye on the T20 World Cup, which South Africa will host next season. More than that however, Moreeng needs to give his players a chance to play in a more aggressive fashion. That may mean making some switches with the batting order and in particular allowing Laura Wolvaardt more time at the crease to impact the innings. While her batting at no.4 in the T20 format has worked recently, it must be remembered she was able to flourish because Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk were giving the team quick starts. They’re both absent, and with younger players like Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall and Tazmin Brits struggling, it’s the right time to give the best player the chance to control as much of the innings as possible.

Room must be made for Nadine de Klerk, who provides a very good all-round option and adds much needed depth with the bat. Personnel tweaks aside, it’s a mental shift that the players need to make. Maybe, marching at the Opening ceremony, staying in the Athletes village and being part of the larger ‘Team SA’ will prove inspirational. Proteas squad for Commonwealth Games

Suné Luus (capt), Chloé Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits , Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt @shockerhess IOL Sport