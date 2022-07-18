Cricket SA dismiss reports that Lizelle Lee was blocked from playing in The Hundred

Johannesburg — Cricket South Africa said Monday that reports concerning threats it made to Lizelle Lee, regarding her participation in T20 Leagues, were not true. In a brief statement issued on Monday afternoon, CSA claimed that reports concerning the reasons for Lee’s sudden retirement from international cricket because she was not granted a ‘No Objection Certificate’ for The Hundred competition in England were “devoid of truth, fact or sanction,” from both CSA and Lee.

"The comments made in public regarding this are therefore unfortunate, regrettable and discredited," CSA said in its statement. The drama erupted on Sunday, when Proteas head coach, Hilton Moreeng, speaking in a press conference, was asked if he was aware that CSA had threatened to withdraw the NOC for Lee for The Hundred tournament. Moreeng said he wasn’t aware. Lee then took to twitter and said that wasn’t the case and she had in fact informed him and that the matter was also raised at a meeting CSA, which Moreeng wasn’t a part of. He was definitely aware. I told him in person and it was said in a meeting with CSA (he was not in that meeting) — Lizelle Lee (@zella15j) July 17, 2022 Lee retired from international cricket just days before the start of the One-Day series, saying she would be focused on playing in T20 Leagues around the world. That decision shocked her teammates as well as officials at Cricket SA. Marizanne Kapp in particular, took Lee’s decision very hard. “I’ve been struggling, I can’t lie, because Lizelle is one of my best friends,” said Kapp.

Lee, who was named the OCC Women’s ODI player of the year for 2021, was given time off earlier this year before the World Cup to be by her wife, Tanja’s side, for the birth of the couple’s first child. The 33 year old missed the first game of the tournament, but upon her return she struggled for runs, averaging 11.57 in seven matches. She has featured regularly in the top women’s T20 Leagues around the world like the Big Bash in Australia, and the Super League in England. Last Year she played for the Manchester Originals in the The Hundred scoring 215 runs in seven matches. IOL Sport understands that Cricket SA, have always supported the women’s players in particular to seek options in T20 leagues, because the exposure assists in improving players’ games while providing the kind of remuneration that CSA is unable to provide to the women’s players currently.

Cricket SA has usually provided NOCs in the past, with the only exception being for injured players. @shockerhess IOL Sport