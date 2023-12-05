Everything to play for against Bangladesh - Proteas’ Anneke Bosch

The Proteas Women’s team will look to bounce back after their opening defeat to Bangladesh when they meet in the second T20I on Wednesday in Kimberley. The home side were stunned by Bangladesh at Willowmoore Park with the tourists closing out a 13-run victory in the series opener, thanks largely due to a five-wicket haul from 16-year-old Shorna Akter.

The Proteas were on track to haul in the 149-run victory needing 41 off the last 24 balls with set batter Anneke Bosch still at the crease. But after Bosch was dismissed for 67 off 49 balls by Shorna, who also claimed another wicket in the 18th over, the Proteas’ challenge fell away.

‘Already lost their way’ Bosch, though, feels the Proteas had lost their way earlier already when they conceded 37 runs in the final three overs of Bangladesh’s innings to change the momentum. “Our bowling wasn’t at its best today. It can and should be a lot better. Definitely towards the end, our plans at the death,” Bosch said.

“Our planning was a bit off, but we also didn’t execute the plans that we did have. I think it's going to be crucial that we plan better, but it's no use if we have plans and then don’t apply them.” The Proteas are without a host of season regulars and the youngsters’ inexperience certainly showed at the back end with both ball and bat. But Bosch is confident that the Proteas are capable of regaining the momentum if they stick to the basics.

“The last two games are definitely going to be very important for us. We’ll revisit some of the plans that we have, in terms of bowling and fielding, and then with the batting also apply ourselves better,” she said. “We are all disappointed that we could chase that score down. Two big games and a lot to play for.” Bosch also defended stand-in captain Tazmin Brits’ tactics, as she felt the 32-year-old did well in her first match as national team captain.

Performing under pressure “She did well under the pressure she was under,” Bosch said. “It was a late call. She didn't have a lot of time to prepare and did well under the circumstances.”

There is still no decision on whether regular captain Laura Wolvaardt will return to the Proteas line-up at the Diamond Oval after returning from playing in Australia’s Big Bash Women’s final for the Adelaide Strikers over the weekend. While Wolvaard’s experience will undoubtedly be an asset to the Proteas, as will her renowned batting ability, Bosch is just happy that she is being given a run at the top of order alongside Brits at the moment. Bosch has previously missed out on numerous opportunities with the bat when operating in the middle-order, but once again showed what a classy player she is when batting upfront.