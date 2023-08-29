Tazmin Brits will resist any temptation to curtail her attacking instincts in a bid for greater consistency on the tour of Pakistan. Brits enjoyed a breakout tournament on the international stage during the home ICC T20 World Cup finishing as the fifth highest run-scorer with 186 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 37.20.

This was in huge contrast to her performances at the 50 over World Cup in New Zealand last year when the tall opening batter seemed to be in too much of a hurry. But Brits has seemingly found the balance in the longest format of the game as she recently blitzed a 66-ball 100 – the fastest ever in England’s 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy – for the South East Stars against the Sunrisers. Former Proteas Women’s captain Dane van Niekerk struck 44 in the same game for the Sunrisers.

“I had a great T20 World Cup, but I actually continued in the UK. I had a very good season in the UK. I played for the South East Stars, broke a lekker record there, fastest 100 in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy,” Brits told Independent Media from Karachi. “I am looking to cement my place in the 50 over team. That is a goal for me. I don’t just want to make runs now and then, I want to make sure my performances are more consistent. Understanding my T20 and ODI game. “I don’t think there is much of a difference being an opening batter. Cricket has developed in such a way that you are regularly chasing 280.

“I feel that you still have to show intent, especially in the PowerPlay. The only difference is that the PowerPlay is longer. “I think in T20 cricket maybe the risk is higher, and in ODIs you can just calculate the risk a bit more.” The Proteas kickstart their tour of Pakistan with three T20 Internationals beginning on Friday before the three one-day internationals commence.

However, with all the upheaval relating to coach Hilton Moreeng’s contract extension until December 31, does Brits feel that the SA squad can pull together and record a historic maiden series victory on Pakistan soil? “I’ve got a good relationship with him (Moreeng). I’ve got no complaints. At the end of the day we are all on the same page. When you get on to a ship, you can’t have one hanging over the side. We basically just want to get aligned and heading in the same direction because we want to be a successful team,” Brits said. “We have a lot of newer people in the squad with the absence of some more experienced players. The goal will be to make sure we are all on the right track going into the next World Cup.”

Equally, the 32-year-old feels that the Proteas are in good shape under new captain and her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt. “We get along quite well. The T20 World Cup really helped. There were some games where we batted the whole 20 overs,” added Brits. “I think she’s a good model for captaincy, she’s a world class cricketer, and I think she understands the game very well.