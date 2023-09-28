The Proteas Women are not wanting to leave anything to chance when they attempt to close out the oneday international series against New Zealand in Pietermaritzburg today (9.30am start). Laura Wolvaardt’s team pulled off a brilliant chase to take a 1-0 lead in the first match in Potchefstroom last weekend and now they have the opportunity to not only claim a successive ODI series victory - they also beat Pakistan last month - but to also pick up valuable ICC Women’s Championship points.

Masabata Klaas claims the Proteas will not be resting on their laurels after the opening victory and will be hoping to be even better at Maritzburg Oval. “We went back to the drawing board and see where we can improve,” Klaas said. “It’s about adapting to the conditions and building the partnerships in both the batting and bowling. We always take out the positives from the last game.”

Klaas will certainly play a central role in the Proteas’ cause. The 32-year-old has taken on a pivotal role in the bowling attack since Shabnim Ismail’s retirement and has stepped into her role with great effect. The seamer claimed 3/14 against Pakistan in Karachi recently and picked up a further three wickets at the JB Marks Oval against the White Ferns. Being part of a potent pace attack that includes star bowlers Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk has certainly helped her cause. “We used to have Shabnim in our team but now we still have a strong bowling unit and I am one of them. It is always good having Kappie, Aya and Nadine in our team. I also want to contribute to my team,” Klaas said.

Klaas is certainly no rookie, having already played 62 ODI’s and 54 WT20I’s, but she is certainly bowling the best she has in a very long time. And she attributes it to all the work put in at training. “The working behind closed doors is what's happening to me and listening to the bowling coach. Sticking to the plans and knowing when to do it has been working for me,” Klaas said. “It is all about knowing your game and you always want to improve each and every game. I think when you put in the hard work, you will always be successful.”