Keep it simple ... Why Laura Wolvaardt should be batting in the middle order for Proteas

By the time you have read this article and taken precious time out of your busy day, the Proteas women’s team’s continued participation in the Women’s T20 World Cup may all be extraneous. In reverse, all roads could be leading to Newlands on Tuesday when Sune Luus’ team will be hoping to overcome Bangladesh to progress to their second consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final.

Regardless of either outcome, there remains plenty to question about how the Proteas find themselves in this situation. The obvious retaliation would be the omission of Dane van Niekerk. I feel it requires much deeper introspection, particularly the handling of Laura Wolvaardt.

The stylish right-hander was the sole Proteas inclusion in the T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament four years ago in Australia. It was an even greater achievement due to the fact that Wolvaardt had only recently undertaken a switch to the middle order.

Having opened throughout her career, it took not only a degree of technical adjustments but also more importantly a mind shift change by a player who prides herself on perfection. It is due to these standards Wolvaardt sets herself, that once the switch was made she committed fully to being the best in that particular role. She worked harder in the gym to improve her power game and also worked on her athleticism to run harder between the wickets. Fast forward three years and Wolvaardt is back to opening the batting for the Proteas in T20 cricket.

The circumstances have, of course, changed with Lizelle Lee having retired and Van Niekerk omitted, but it has been an unmitigated disaster. Wolvaardt has yet to fire off a shot in anger at this year’s T20 World Cup, and all the data suggests she was never armed for the battle in the first place. The 23-year-old averages 18 when she has opened the batting in T20 internationals. In contrast, she averages 55 in the middle order. A significant strength within the team has been greatly diluted. I feel that another switch is required. And urgently, too.

Tazmin Brits has shown sufficient intent, especially in the last game against Australia when she struck 45 off just 36 balls at a strike-rate of 125, to remain up front. It is more Luus’ position at No 4 that concerns me. ALSO READ: Kiwis keep Proteas T20 World Cup hopes alive, but now the shoe is on the other foot

At the moment, the captain has managed starts but nothing substantial. Luus has to take greater responsibility and promote herself up the order. She needs to lead from the front to allow Wolvaardt to slip down to her more productive position. ALSO READ: Baie dankie ... New Zealand do Proteas massive T20 Women’s World Cup favour

Luus has faced plenty of unwarranted comparisons with Van Niekerk since taking over the leadership reins. But she does have an opportunity now to show that she is capable of making critical game-changing decisions, and more importantly, that she has the gumption to follow through on it. @ZaahierAdams