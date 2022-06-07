Lara Goodall provides Proteas much needed boost ahead of series decider with Ireland

Johannesburg — Lara Goodall’s contribution with the bat in the second T20 International, provided an apt illustration of the change in attitude the Proteas brought to their overall performance to square the series with Ireland. In the first match at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin, Goodall, tentatively pushed at the first delivery she faced from off spinner Rachael Delaney and was out caught behind. In the second match, she slapped a six and four off the third and fourth deliveries she faced, setting the tone for the South Africans as they chased down the Irish’s meagre target of 107 for the loss of just two wickets with 30 balls to spare on Monday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It wasn’t our best performance in that first match. Sune (Luus, the captain) sat us down, had a stern chat and we all agreed. We understood that was not the standard we want to achieve as a team, we had a point to prove on Monday,” said Goodall. The left hander top scored with 52, her maiden T20 International half-century which she explained was an important marker as she seeks to claim a permanent spot in the T20 squad ahead of bigger events like the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup which South Africa will host early next year. . “I feel batting at the top of the order suits my game. If you are an opener in T20 cricket your job is to set the tone. The innings goes so quickly, you can’t get lost in the game,” said Goodall.

That she and the batters had such a modest total to chase, was down to much more efficient, accurate and intense effort in the field and with the ball. The three seam bowlers; Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune all bowled better lines and lengths and having asserted control in those two departments, they were then able to vary their pace, which is critical on the slow surface that was utilised for the first two matches. “The bowlers just went a touch fuller and straighter and took pace off the ball.” Whatever conditions present themselves for Wednesday’s series decider, South Africa is aware of the required intensity with which they need to play. Ireland is missing eight senior players and thus lack experience, but they play with a lot of energy, and even though winning was beyond them on Monday, they still sought to make scoring as difficult as possible. Their weak area is their batting and the Proteas will continue to try and put them under pressure in that department. That will require keeping skipper Gaby Lewis quiet. She is a clean hitter and in both matches she controlled the scoring rate. When South Africa were able to cut off her boundaries, they drew an error and it will be the area that they will focus on again.

Story continues below Advertisement

For Goodall, Monday’s half century was an important innings and one she hopes will be the launchpad as she seeks to secure a spot in the T20 squad even when the senior players like Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee. “If you trust your shots, and commit to whatever decision you make, it will work out more often than not,” she said. Wednesday’s third match will start at 5.30pm, SA time. SQUADS

Story continues below Advertisement

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (capt), Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Mary Waldron South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt @shockerhess

Story continues below Advertisement