A spectacular unbeaten half-century by captain Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas Women to a six-wicket victory in the second T20 International (T20I) against Australia in Canberra on Sunday. This triumph marked their first-ever win against Australia across all formats, levelling the three-match series and multi-format tour.

The Proteas Women lost the first T20I against Australia on Saturday. Wolvaardt dispatched six fours en route to 58* off 53 deliveries alongside Tazmin Brits’ 28-ball 41 (8 fours) as South Africa successfully chased down Australia’s 142/6. In the bowling effort, Masabata Klaas’ return of 2/16 helped to set up the victory.

Opting to bat, Australia faced early challenges as Beth Mooney (13) survived two dropped catches before succumbing to a run-out at the non-striker's end.

Despite the early loss, captain Alyssa Healy (29) and Tahlia McGrath (23) added 31 runs before Klaas dismissed Healy in the ninth over, leaving the home side at 58/2. Australia’s McGrath and Ellyse Perry (18) combined well for another 26 runs before South Africa picked up three quick wickets to transfer the pressure back onto the hosts. Nonkululeko Mlaba’s (1/18) and Marizanne Kapp (1/22) brilliantly supported Klaas to leave the Aussies 93/5 at the end of the 15th over. Soon after the home team brought up triple figures in the 17th over, all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (1/24) picked up South Africa’s sixth scalp of the day to remove Ashleigh Gardner (10) before Australia finished off their innings on 142/6, helped by a late cameo from Grace Harris (31 not out off 18 balls, 3x4, 1x6).

South Africa started well, reaching 41/0 in the powerplay and before Wolvaardt and Brits brought up a 50-run partnership for the first wicket in just 42 deliveries. Brits, in good form from the previous T20I, continued her impressive batting, hitting eight boundaries before falling to McGrath (1/16) in the 10th over.

Needing 68 runs for a historic triumph, experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (20) joined Wolvaardt at the crease, before guiding the Proteas Women past the 100-run mark before Kapp lost her wicket to Gardner with South Africa at 109/2. Despite brief innings from Suné Luus (1) and Anneke Bosch (11), Wolvaardt stood firm, reaching her 10th T20I half-century. Chloé Tryon (4 not out) hit the winning runs in the penultimate over, securing the historic win for South Africa and levelling the series 1-1.