Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, January 28, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Laura Wolvaardt fires Proteas Women to historic T20 victory over Australia

Proteas Women superstar Laura Wolvaardt plays a sweep shot.

Proteas Women superstar Laura Wolvaardt scores a half-century against Australia to lead her team to an history victory. Picture: Lukas Coch / EPA

Published 3h ago

Share

A spectacular unbeaten half-century by captain Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas Women to a six-wicket victory in the second T20 International (T20I) against Australia in Canberra on Sunday.

This triumph marked their first-ever win against Australia across all formats, levelling the three-match series and multi-format tour.

The Proteas Women lost the first T20I against Australia on Saturday.

Wolvaardt dispatched six fours en route to 58* off 53 deliveries alongside Tazmin Brits’ 28-ball 41 (8 fours) as South Africa successfully chased down Australia’s 142/6.

In the bowling effort, Masabata Klaas’ return of 2/16 helped to set up the victory.

Opting to bat, Australia faced early challenges as Beth Mooney (13) survived two dropped catches before succumbing to a run-out at the non-striker’s end.

Despite the early loss, captain Alyssa Healy (29) and Tahlia McGrath (23) added 31 runs before Klaas dismissed Healy in the ninth over, leaving the home side at 58/2.

Australia’s McGrath and Ellyse Perry (18) combined well for another 26 runs before South Africa picked up three quick wickets to transfer the pressure back onto the hosts. Nonkululeko Mlaba’s (1/18) and Marizanne Kapp (1/22) brilliantly supported Klaas to leave the Aussies 93/5 at the end of the 15th over.

Soon after the home team brought up triple figures in the 17th over, all-rounder Nadine de Klerk (1/24) picked up South Africa’s sixth scalp of the day to remove Ashleigh Gardner (10) before Australia finished off their innings on 142/6, helped by a late cameo from Grace Harris (31 not out off 18 balls, 3x4, 1x6).

South Africa started well, reaching 41/0 in the powerplay and before Wolvaardt and Brits brought up a 50-run partnership for the first wicket in just 42 deliveries.

Brits, in good form from the previous T20I, continued her impressive batting, hitting eight boundaries before falling to McGrath (1/16) in the 10th over.

Needing 68 runs for a historic triumph, experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (20) joined Wolvaardt at the crease, before guiding the Proteas Women past the 100-run mark before Kapp lost her wicket to Gardner with South Africa at 109/2.

Despite brief innings from Suné Luus (1) and Anneke Bosch (11), Wolvaardt stood firm, reaching her 10th T20I half-century. Chloé Tryon (4 not out) hit the winning runs in the penultimate over, securing the historic win for South Africa and levelling the series 1-1.

The series decider is scheduled for Tuesday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 10:35 SAST.

Cricket South Africa

Related Topics:

Proteas WomenAustralia CricketLaura WolvaardtMarizanne KappCricketWomenT20T20i