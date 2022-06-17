Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee back in Proteas squad for tour to England

Johannesburg - Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee returned to the Proteas squad for the tour to England that starts next week, ahead of South Africa’s first Test in eight years. The veteran pair sat out the limited overs tour to Ireland, with the selectors testing out some young talent, but ahead of the historic Test match in Taunton starting June 27, their experience will be invaluable.

They are among just four players who were involved in South Africa’s last Test, against India in Mysore in 2014, along with Trisha Chetty and Chloe Tryon. South Africa will play a three day warm-up against an England A side in Sussex starting next Tuesday to help get them into rhythm for the Test, that will be played over four days.

Delmari Tucker, who made her ODI debut against Ireland, Tazmin Brits and Raisibe Ntozakhe will all be returning home. Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn and Nadine de Klerk, who've all made an impression against the Irish have been retained and for Goodall the opportunity to play in that Test is the result of some excellent form she has shown in Ireland, where she made a half century in the second T20 and then a career best 93* in the second ODI. "We are happy that we could come to Ireland and be able to play in these conditions which are similar to where we are going to," said Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng. "The squad has acclimatised very well and they have started playing good cricket as the series went on."

similar to where we are going to,” said Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng. “The squad has acclimatised very well and they have started playing good cricket as the series went on.” Moreeng was delighted that two series triumphs against Irelandwere as the result of high quality performances from some of the squad’s younger and less experienced players. “For us it has been very good and the exciting thing is that the crop of youngsters have started to put in the right performances. Now that we are going to England, we know that we are going to start with a format that most of them haven’t played in a while other than the preparation that we had, so it is exciting times, especially as a young cricketer in the squad,” said Moreeng.

*Meanwhile Cricket SA said on Friday that permanent captain Dane van Niekerk and seamer Masabatha Klaas were “making good progress,” with their rehab and could join up with the T20 squad for the three match series ahead of the Commonwealth Games in the last week of July. Momentum Proteas Squad for England Tour - Test & ODIs: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloé Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Momentum Proteas Tour to England Itinerary: Warm-Up Match vs England A: 21-23 June, Arundel CC, Arundel Once-off Test: 27- 30 June, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

One-Day International Series: 1st ODI, 11 July, The County Ground, Northampton 2nd ODI, 15 July, Bristol County Ground, Bristol