Marizanne Kapp out of Commonwealth games for Proteas women

Johannesburg - The Proteas chances of success at the Commonwealth Games were dealt a significant blow after it was confirmed that all-rounder Marizanne Kapp would play no part in the tournament. The Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng confirmed that Kapp, who asked to leave the team for family reasons, won’t be returning. Kapp left after the One-Day series against England to be by her younger sister’s side after her husband had suffered severe injuries in an accident and was submitted to ICU at a hospital in Gqeberha.

Kapp has been the outstanding player for the Proteas over the last 12 months, producing sublime individual performances that helped the team reach the semifinal of the World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. Even with the South African team struggling against England, Kapp’s star has shone brightly as she produced some memorable displays, most notably a century in the once-off Test at Taunton two weeks ago. Cricket SA said it would announce a replacement for Kapp in the Commonwealth Games squad in due course.

The Proteas open their campaign against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Saturday afternoon. @shockerhess IOL Sport