Thursday, July 21, 2022

Marizanne Kapp ruled out of T20 series for South Africa against England

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa bowling

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa bowling during the One Day International match against England at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, on July 18. Picture: Steve Poole/ProSports/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Johannesburg - The Proteas star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will play no part in the T20 International series with England that started on Thursday, after Cricket SA agreed to give her time off to spend with her family.

Kapp has been sending messages of support to her brother in recent days via social media. The 32-year-old, has been the outstanding player for the Proteas in what has been a difficult tour for the side, making 150 in the once-off Test, and a couple of half-centuries in the One-Day series.

In a statement announcing Kapp’s return to South Africa, CSA said the family was going through a “trying time.”

Young seam bowler Tumi Sekhukhune has also been ruled out of the T20 series, after she sustained a right groin injury.

Tasmin Britz has been called into the squad.

Cricket SA said it would provide an update on any changes to the Commonwealth Games squad should that have to be made.

IOL Sport

