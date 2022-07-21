Marizanne Kapp ruled out of T20 series for South Africa against England

Johannesburg - The Proteas star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will play no part in the T20 International series with England that started on Thursday, after Cricket SA agreed to give her time off to spend with her family.

Kapp has been sending messages of support to her brother in recent days via social media. The 32-year-old, has been the outstanding player for the Proteas in what has been a difficult tour for the side, making 150 in the once-off Test, and a couple of half-centuries in the One-Day series.