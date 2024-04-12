Masabata Klaas confident in Proteas’ ability ahead of Kimberley showdown

Ahead of the highly anticipated second ICC Women's Championship (2022-25) One-Day International (ODI) between the Proteas Women and Sri Lanka, experienced seamer Masabata Klaas shed light on the team's preparations and aspirations in Kimberley. Following the washed-out first ODI, the second encounter gets underway on Saturday, 13 April at the Kimberley Oval from 14h00. The contest will be aired live on SuperSport Action (210), with tickets available at the stadium and online via TicketPro.

At the pre-match press conference, Klaas highlighted the disappointment of the rain-marred first ODI in East London. However, she pointed out the positives, particularly the batting unit's capability to set formidable targets, albeit falling short of their intended mark. “Like you rightfully said, it rained out while we were in East London like it always does. What I can say is from that game, we took a lot of positives whereby we were aiming to score 300 plus, but unfortunately we couldn't because we came short by 30 or 40 runs. We have a good batting lineup whereby they can take us where we want to be in our next game,” the fast bowler noted. Reflecting on the recent batting performances, Klaas expressed confidence in the team's ability to post substantial scores, providing the bowling unit with a sense of freedom and confidence to execute their plans effectively.

“As a bowling unit, we have a strong unit as well whereby we can defend any target that our batters set. I have confidence in what we've been doing going forward. So the targets they've been setting so far, it has been great, where we can defend any score. “They're giving us freedom to execute our plans and staying focused on what we want to do,” she added.

Klaas exuded self-assurance in her own bowling performances, emphasising her role as a leader within the bowling attack. She acknowledged the importance of simplicity in approach while remaining adaptable with alternative plans when necessary. “I'm in a good space whereby I think I'm taking a lot of responsibilities with the bowling attack. I'm also learning and growing as a cricketer and as a bowler. So I think my bowling so far, it has been great. I'm heading in the right direction. “I'm keeping things simple, knowing what I want to do at the end of the day and stick to that. Your plan, it won't always work, but you must also have plan B, which you can use when the tough gets going,” Klaas said.