Mignon du Preez crowned Fairbreak T20 Invitational champion

Johannesburg - Former Proteas Women’s batter Mignon du Preez raised the Fairbreak T20 Invitational Championship trophy aloft this past weekend in Hong Kong. Playing for the Warriors, Du Preez was the lone South African participating in the final against the Falcons at the Kowloon Country Club.

Du Preez, who retired at the end of last year as the highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for the Proteas only managed eight runs off 13 balls in the final, but the Falcons still managed to post a massive 230/4 courtesy of a smashing 123 off just 52 balls (11x4, 9x6) from West Indies opener Hayley Matthews. The Falcons could only manage a paltry 137/8 in reply with Matthews completing a memorable final with figures of 2/14 to go along with her century.

Overall, the leading Proteas run-scorer in Hong Kong was captain Sune Luus. Playing for the Tornadoes, Luus struck 131 runs at an average of 43.66, which included a best of 65 not out. The next best Proteas batter was star opener Laura Wolvaardt with 122 runs at an average of 24.40.

Du Preez had few opportunities at the crease and finished the tournament with 58 runs at an average of 29. Former Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk, who retired from international cricket last month, could only manage 52 runs at an average of 13. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was South Africa’s leading bowler with nine wickets at an average of 8.33 and economy of 4.16.

Kapp was part of the Falcons squad but did not play in the final. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu was the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 281 runs at an average of 46.83. Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce was the top wicket-taker with 13 scalps, while Athapaththu enjoyed a glorious overall tournament as she finished second on the bowling charts too with 12 wickets.