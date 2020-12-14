Momentum Proteas return to action with inbound tour of Pakistan

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa is pleased to announce the much-anticipated resumption schedule for the Momentum Proteas starting with the arrival of Pakistan in January 2021. The South African women’s side will be back to playing international cricket after a coronavirus-forced hiatus with a One-Day International and T20 series against Pakistan Women at the start of the year. The month long tour will consist of three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals that will be held under a bio-safe controlled environment, and CSA has pitched these to the government through the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture and have been given the green light. The tour will begin with a warm-up match at Durban’s Chartsworth Oval on January 16 against the South African Emerging squad before the ODI series commences at the nearby Hollywoodbets Kingsmead. All matches will be played in the KwaZulu-Natal province with the Momentum Proteas kickstarting their summer with a three-match One-Day series, starting on January 20 in Durban. The series-opener will be followed by two ODI matches on January 23 and January 26 at Kingsmead and Pietermaritzburg Oval respectively. Three T20 Internationals will then follow in umGungundlovu (29 and 31 January 2021) with the last fixture taking place in Durban’s Kingsmead grounds on the 3rd of February 2021.

While the men’s Proteas have made a welcome return to international cricket, CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith is confident the Momentum Proteas home series against Pakistan Women will be a successful one for the game in our country.

“We are thrilled as Cricket South Africa to be making this announcement that our Momentum Proteas are heading back to playing competitive cricket again, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six months,” Smith said.

“Hosting this tour of Pakistan Women is incredibly important to us as this will give our Protea Women much needed game time and also bring in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket especially during these difficult times. We enjoy a very good working relationship with the Pakistan Cricket board and we look forward to hosting their ladies side in what promises to be an exciting tour in the new year.” he added.

This series will also see the CSA official broadcast partner SuperSport broadcast live all the ODI Matches. SuperSport, who own the rights to broadcast all cricket in South Africa will provide cricket fans with the opportunity to enjoy the much anticipated white-ball action between the two sides live on the World of Champions, a major boost for the women’s game.

Pakistan Tour of South Africa

20 Jan 2021: 1st ODI, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead

23 Jan 2021: 2nd ODI, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead

26 Jan 2021: 3rd ODI, Pietermaritzburg Oval

29 Jan 2021: 1st T20I, Pietermaritzburg Oval

31 Jan 2021: 2nd T20I, Pietermaritzburg Oval

3 Feb 2021: 3rd T20I, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead