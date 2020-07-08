Moreeng to continue as Proteas women's head coach
CAPE TOWN – Hilton Moreeng will continue as the head coach of the Momentum Proteas women’s team.
The announcement by Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, was made during a tele-press conference on Wednesday.
Moreeng, who has been head coach of the national side since 2012, was re-appointed on a three-year contract.
Under Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage.
Some of the team’s highlights were:
- Reaching the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).
- A historic 3-0 One-Day International whitewash over New Zealand in January
- A third-place finish (25 points) behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Championship
- Gaining automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.
Moreeng thanked CSA for their confidence in him.
“To be given the chance to work with the women’s team again is an exciting opportunity,” said Moreeng.
“When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they’ve matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world. The next step is to make sure we compete for a top three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa.”
The Momentum Proteas Women Management team is:
Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Zane Webster (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist).
Cricket Reporter