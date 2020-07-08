Moreeng to continue as Proteas women's head coach

CAPE TOWN – Hilton Moreeng will continue as the head coach of the Momentum Proteas women’s team. The announcement by Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith, was made during a tele-press conference on Wednesday. Moreeng, who has been head coach of the national side since 2012, was re-appointed on a three-year contract. Under Moreeng’s leadership, the women's team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. Some of the team’s highlights were:

- Reaching the semi-finals of both the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women’s World Cup (2017).

- A historic 3-0 One-Day International whitewash over New Zealand in January

- A third-place finish (25 points) behind Australia (39) and England (27) in the ICC Championship

- Gaining automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Under coach Hilton Moreeng’s leadership, the SA women's cricket team has evolved into a competitive unit on the global stage. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Moreeng thanked CSA for their confidence in him.

“To be given the chance to work with the women’s team again is an exciting opportunity,” said Moreeng.

“When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they’ve matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world. The next step is to make sure we compete for a top three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa.”

The Momentum Proteas Women Management team is:

Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Zane Webster (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist).

Cricket Reporter