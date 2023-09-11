Nadine de Klerk took the Proteas home with the bat after earlier producing a superb bowling display that set up the visitors’ six-wicket victory and a first-ever series win on Pakistan soil on Monday night. De Klerk (24 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (29 not out) shared an unbroken 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket as the two all-rounders steered the Proteas’ past Pakistan’s paltry 168 all out in the second ODI.

The home side were placed on the back foot early on with De Klerk producing a devastating spell of 4/30. The ginger-haired medium-pacer tore the heart out of Pakistan’s top-order by picking up the first three wickets to fall. After a searching new-ball spell from Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka with captain Laura Wolvaardt piling on the pressure with some attacking field placings, De Klerk was introduced into the attack. The Western Province all-rounder gained immediate success when she had Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali (4) caught behind before Sadaf Shamas was dismissed in similar fashion the very next ball.

De Klerk was denied a hat-trick, but she was not done yet as she clean bowled Sidra Ameen (12) to reduce Pakistan to 20/3. The home team were plunged into further chaos when Masabata Klaas (3/14) and Khaka (2/21) joined the fray as Pakistan slumped to 40/5. Pakistan only managed to post some form of a respectable total due to Aliya Riaz (53) and Fatima Sana (69) posting half-centuries.

But the total was never going to be enough after the Proteas opening pair of Wolvaardt (13) and Tazmin Brits provided a solid start with a 41-run first wicket partnership. Brits (45) was very much the aggressor and received solid support from stylish left-hander Lara Goodall (36). There was a brief moment of respite for Pakistan with the fall of Goodal and Sune Luus (10) in quick succession, but De Klerk and Kapp ensured there would not be any further setbacks as the Proteas coasted to a series victory.

The third and final ODI will be played in Karachi on Thursday. Scorecard Pakistan: 168 all out

South Africa: 169/4 South Africa won by six wickets, lead series 2-0 @ZaahierAdams