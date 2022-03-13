New captain Sune Luus wants to ’lead from the front’ against England at Women’s World Cup

Cape Town - Proteas captain Sune Luus expects England to "come all guns blazing" in their much-anticipated Women's World Cup clash at Mount Maunganui on Monday. It is, of course, a rematch of the tightly-contested 2017 semi-final in Bristol which England won by two wickets with just two balls remaining. A few days later England went on to lift the World Cup trophy defeating India at a sold-out Lord's.

Story continues below Advertisment

Luus believes the 2017 Bristol semi-final has no bearing on Monday though as both teams have gone under significant change - if not in personell specifically but in terms of progression. "It's been five years ago. I think a lot has happened in those five years. I think both teams have grown. I think the players games have changed. "I don't think we need to look too much into that semi-final. Like I said, it's five years ago and that's a lot in the cricketing career. I think tomorrow's a new game, a whole new stage, a new World Cup as well. So we'll just take it as it is."

The major difference for the Proteas is, of course, that they are not being led by the irrepressible Dane van Niekerk in New Zealand after the star all-rounder suffered a freak injury just prior to departure.

Story continues below Advertisment

Instead, its Luus that is steering the Proteas ship and thus far its been a smooth transition with South Africa unbeaten after two matches at the World Cup. "I captain at provincial level, and I've obviously been captain for quite a while over the last year as well, so I've had a lot of preparation to kind of just find the balance between being captain and being a player as well," she said. "It should be something that comes naturally, but I think it's been going okay and hopefully I can just lead from the front."

Story continues below Advertisment

Luus is certainly happier that she's in charge of the Proteas and not England at the moment. The defending champions are under severe pressure after losing their opening two games against Australia and West Indies. A further loss to the Proteas could put their qualification for the semi-finals at grave risk, which is why Luus is expecting an all-out assault from England on Monday. "I think with England losing their two games, I think you got to expect that they're going to come hard tomorrow," said Luus.

Story continues below Advertisment

"I don’t think they're going to leave anything to chance. I think they're going to come all guns blazing and they're going to want to play their best match to get points on the board.

"I do think that puts a bit of pressure on themselves. But I think we're ready for tomorrow as well. I think if we get the points that will really just give us the momentum that we need to just keep continuing in the World Cup and take one game at a time." LIKELY PROTEAS WOMEN’S TEAM TO FACE ENGLAND Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall/Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (captain), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.