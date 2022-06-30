Plays of the match — South Africa v England, Once-off Test match

Johannesburg — Tumi Sekhukhune, in her role as nightwatcher, batted for 47 overs to help South Africa sneak a stunning draw in the once-off Test against England in Taunton on Thursday.

INNINGS 1: Marizanne Kapp produced yet another extraordinary performance adding to a bunch she’s had this year. Kapp admitted to nerves before the match, citing bad preparation and to more nerves when she went out to bat, which wasn’t helped by the situation the Proteas were in at 41/5. But she was magnificent, balancing care, solid shotmaking and wonderful communication with less experienced batting partners, to score just the fourth Test hundred by a South African woman, and comfortably the highest.

INNINGS 2: England too were in a precarious position at 121/5 on the second day, when Nat Sciver set about rebuilding the innings. She had to be even more patient than Kapp, and had to talk a debutant — Alice Davidson-Richards through the early stages of her innings — before she unleashed some big shots that propelled her to 169 not out, the fourth highest individual score by an English woman in Tests.

ISSY WONG: Might we have witnessed the first steps of women’s cricket’s next superstar? Wong’s spell on Wednesday evening in which she removed Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall, was a great spectacle — she’s got pace and moves the ball too — and it unsettled the South African batters. Her first international wicket, with a ball that seamed through Wolvaardt’s defences in the first innings, created a life-long memory. She finished the match with three wickets - but should have had more.