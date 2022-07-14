Proteas aiming for aggressive response in second ODI

Johannesburg - The message to the South African players is clear – play with more intensity and aggression. Both elements were lacking in a dreadful defeat to England in the first One-Day International last Monday, and if they are to avoid further embarrassment in Bristol on Friday, then they need those two aspects to work well.

That doesn’t mean being reckless, it is simply to show England, that they won’t be allowed to dictate terms as was the case in the first match. The Proteas were too passive, attempting to play a version of the game that was long ago made defunct. It is not the way they’ll win a much coveted trophy but thankfully in the aftermath of that defeat, it is something of which they are aware. “We need to play positive cricket, we all know we are better than what we showed a few days ago,” said all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, one of the few players to emerge from Monday’s shellacking who could hold her up. “We lacked a bit of intensity, and I’m sure each and every girl will improve on that in the next game.” De Klerk along with Chloe Tryon had to attempt to pick up the pieces of the South African innings on Monday, eventually sharing a partnership of 97 runs for the sixth wicket with De Klerk scoring 38. It proved insufficient however as England comfortably chased the target set by the tourists.

De Klerk explained that her teammates have been working on different game plans to combat the English bowlers. “ The girls have been trying a few different options against certain bowlers. I definitely think it will be much better game, the girls will go out there and play with much more intensity, be more aggressive with the bat and take the bowlers on a bit more,” she said. The tour is turning into an important one for De Klerk, who has shown encouraging signs of improvement in the last few years, and started to look increasingly comfortable at international level. She was unlucky to miss out on a spot in the World Cup squad but as she showed against Ireland and then in the one-off Test against England, she is a reliable and consistent player. “My confidence has definitely grown, but that comes with experience. Having played in the Big Bash, faced high quality nations, you learn and hopefully improve. I’m excited to see what the future holds,” said the 22-year-old.

In the short term , De Klerk and her teammates hope to deliver an improved performance on Friday. She also added that the team’s ace quick bowler, Shabnim Ismail, appears to have recovered full from her calf strain, and will be available for selection for Friday’s match. Ismail missed both the Test and the first ODI with the injury. Friday’s match starts at 3pm.

SQUADS South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloé Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt. England: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

