Proteas beat Bangladesh to book T20 World Cup semi-final date with England

Cape Town — Mission Accomplished! But the Proteas will have to play much better on Friday in the second semi-final against England if they are to stand any chance of becoming the first senior South African team to reach an ICC T20 World Cup final.

Sune Luus’s side were indifferent in the field, competent with the ball, and plain messy with the bat in chasing down Bangladesh's meagre 114 at Newlands on Tuesday evening. The hosts’ performance was in complete contrast to what England had delivered earlier in the day. Heather Knight’s team delivered a clinical performance that out-gunned Pakistan in all departments as they completed a 114-run victory. The Proteas, in turn, limped over the line. The scorecard may give the impression of a dominant night out, but for large periods of particularly the run-chase there were genuine fears that there could be a catastrophe on the cards.

But fortunately for the home team, and in fact the tournament organisers too, the Bangladeshis could not take the numerous opportunities that the Proteas opening pair offered up. Tazmin Brits survived a dropped chance, and two missed stumpings within the Powerplay, while Laura Wolvaardt should also have been run out when she found herself standing next to her opening partner at the same end. But that’s probably why Bangladesh are ranked ninth and will return winless from four matches at this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

To the opening pair’s credit though, they stuck at their task and capitalised when the opportunities arose. Both recorded the first half-centuries of the tournament for South Africa with Wolvaardt finishing unbeaten on 66 (56 balls, 7x4, 1x6) and Britz 50 not out (51 balls (4x4). Wolvaardt’s time spent at the crease will be particularly invaluable, especially with the greater challenge of the English that lay ahead. Prior to Tuesday evening’s clash Wolvaardt had managed just 50 runs in the entire tournament. She also had a penchant for getting out after the Powerplay.

At Newlands, she survived that period and seemed to find her rhythm, and crucially, her timing the longer she was in the middle. Her sweet strike for six over mid-wicket and the cover drive that brought about the 10-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare certainly bodes well. Brits, meanwhile, will also take confidence from the fact that she managed to grind it out despite her time being non-existent for the majority of the innings. The only consistent factor of the Proteas’ machine that runs smoothly all the time is the bowling unit. The senior core of Marizanne Kapp (2/17) and Ayabonga Khaka (2/21) were excellent again, while Shabnim Ismail (1/22) and Nonululeka Mlaba (1/21) were the metronomic selves.

There is plenty of work to do before Friday’s semi-final, but the Proteas will take solace from the fact that they ultimately got the job done and can take the country along on their roller-coaster ride for a little longer. Scorecard Bangladesh: 113/6 (Nigar Sultana 30, Sobhana Mostary 27, Marizanne Kapp 2/17, Ayabonga Khaka 2/21)

South Africa: 117/0 (Laura Wolvaardt 66*, Tazmin Brits 50*) South Africa won by 10 wickets @ZaahierAdams