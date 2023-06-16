Cape Town - The Proteas’ Women’s team are set to embark on a historic tour of Pakistan in September. The Proteas Women’s team have never toured the Asian country before and are now set to feature in three T20 Internationals (T20I) and three One-Day Internationals (ODI). All matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 1 to 14 September.

It will be the team’s first assignment since their remarkable run to the ICC T20 World Cup final against eventual champions Australia at Newlands back in February.

"We are pleased to announce the Proteas Women's first-ever tour to Pakistan. This tour not only signifies the strengthening of bilateral relations between our nations but also highlights the ICC's commitment to globally competitive women’s cricket through the Women's Future Tours Programme,” said Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki. "We are confident that this tour will pave the way for further collaborations and opportunities in the future. These six matches will also provide the Proteas Women's team with an opportunity to further establish themselves among the elite in international cricket. Success during this tour will contribute to a seamless journey towards the upcoming tours and the ICC Women's T20 and 50-over World Cups, which will take place within the next two years.” The Proteas will, however, be without Shabnim Ismail for the first time in almost 16 years after the star fast bowler retired from all forms of international cricket in May after a stellar T20 World Cup.

Former captain Dane van Niekerk, who was sensationally left out of the Proteas’ squad for the T20 World Cup on home soil due to failing a fitness test, has also since retired from international cricket. Cricket SA have also yet to decide on the future of long-serving head coach Hilton Moreeng after his contract expired at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Equally, there remains uncertainty as to whether Sune Luus, who became the first captain to lead a Proteas team to a senior World Cup final, will be at the helm in Pakistan.

The upcoming 50-over matches, scheduled from 8 to 14 September, hold additional significance as the two nations resume their ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2022-25 campaign. These matches contribute to the qualification pathway for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. In the current ICC Women's Championship standings, the Proteas Women hold the seventh position with six points. They began their cycle with a 3-0 ODI series victory over Ireland in July last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has accumulated 10 points in their first nine matches, securing the second position behind India, who have 12 points in six games. Fixtures - Proteas Women’s Tour to Pakistan 2023/24: T20I Series:

Friday, 01 September 2023 - 1st T20I - Pakistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi) Sunday, 03 September 2023 - 2nd T20I - Pakistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi) Tuesday, 05 September 2023 - 3rd T20I - Pakistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi)

ODI Series: Friday, 08 September 2023 - 1st ODI - Pakistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi) Monday, 11 September 2023 - 2nd ODI - Pakistan vs South Africa (National Stadium, Karachi)