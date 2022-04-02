Proteas quick Shabnim Ismail reprimanded by ICC after Women’s World Cup semi defeat

Centurion - South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final against England, in Christchurch, on Thursday. Ismail was found to have breached ‘Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel', which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Story continues below Advertisment

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Ismail, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred on the last ball of England’s innings, when Ismail used inappropriate language after dismissing batter Sophie Ecclestone. ALSO READ: Proteas need to overcome ’mental’ hurdle after Women’s World Cup disappointment

Ismail aadmitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 % of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Story continues below Advertisment