Proteas reignite T20 World Cup campaign with convincing win over New Zealand

Paarl — The Proteas’ Women’s team reignited their ICC T20 Women’s World Cup campaign with a stunning 65-run victory over New Zealand at Boland Park on Monday evening.
After the shock three-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the tournament’s opening game at Newlands last Friday, the Proteas were desperate to get back on track in the winelands.
🚨 RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 65 RUNS— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 13, 2023
Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/10) came out firing to set the tone for what was a polished performance in the field to dismiss New Zealand for 67 and secure our first victory of the #T20WorldCup #SAvNZ #MyHero #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/0d744vMii4
The intensity was certainly raised in the field with the Proteas delivering a world-class performance to rout the White Ferns for just 67. Nonkululeko Mlaba was the catalyst with the left-arm spinner producing a superb spell to finish with figures of 3/10 from her fours.
Mlaba started the procession, courtesy of some brilliant glovework from the much-improved Sinalo Jafta behind the stumps, to send Bernadine Bezuidenhout back to the pavilion after just two balls of New Zealand’s innings.
“Lefty” was it again in the next over when she clean bowled Suzie Bates for another duck to leave the Kiwis deep in the quagmire. The Proteas never relented though with Marizanne Kapp (2/13) and Player of the Match Chloe Tryon (2/12) maintaining the early pressure throughout the innings.
Tryon certainly enjoyed a fine evening in the Boland as it was her 40 off just 34 balls that formed the backbone of the Proteas’ 132/6.
The all-rounder, who has been in fine form of late, had good support from Nadine de Klerk (28 not out) lower down the order. Captain Sune Luus also contributed a brisk 22.
The victory not only earned the Proteas’ their first points of the competition, but significantly also boosted their net run-rate to 1.550 that will be all important if they are to harbour ambitions of qualifying for the playoffs.
Scorecard
South Africa 132/6 (Chloe Tryon 40, Nadine de Klerk 28, Eden Carson 2/23, Lea Tahuhu 2/27)
New Zealand 67 all out (Sophie Devine 16, Jess Kerr 11, Nonkululeko Mlaba 3/10, Chloe Tryon 2/12)
South Africa won by 65 runs
IOL Sport