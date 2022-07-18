Proteas’ skipper Sune Luus wins the toss and chooses to field in final ODI against England

Johannesburg — Sune Luus won the toss and chose to field, in the final One-Day International against England, on a boiling hot day in Leicester, on Monday.

South Africa stuck with the same team that were beaten by 114 runs in the second ODI last Friday. England lead the multi-format series — made up of a Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals — 6-2, earning two points for Drawing the Test, and two points for each win in the ODI series.