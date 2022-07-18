Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Proteas’ skipper Sune Luus wins the toss and chooses to field in final ODI against England

Proteas skipper Sune Luus

FILE - Proteas skipper Sune Luus. Photo: Aaron Gillions/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Published 42m ago

Share

Johannesburg — Sune Luus won the toss and chose to field, in the final One-Day International against England, on a boiling hot day in Leicester, on Monday.

South Africa stuck with the same team that were beaten by 114 runs in the second ODI last Friday. England lead the multi-format series — made up of a Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals — 6-2, earning two points for Drawing the Test, and two points for each win in the ODI series.

The hosts made two changes to the side that won in Bristol, with the magnificent all-rounder, Nat Sciver, given a rest with the her place going to Alice Davidson Richards, while Kate Cross returned to the starting side in place of left-arm spinner Sophie Eccelstone.

TEAMS

South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (capt), Alice Davidson-Richards, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Izzy Wong, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.

@shockerhess

IOL Sport

