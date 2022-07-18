Proteas’ skipper Sune Luus wins the toss and chooses to field in final ODI against England

Johannesburg — Sune Luus won the toss and chose to field, in the final One-Day International against England, on a boiling hot day in Leicester, on Monday.
South Africa stuck with the same team that were beaten by 114 runs in the second ODI last Friday. England lead the multi-format series — made up of a Test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals — 6-2, earning two points for Drawing the Test, and two points for each win in the ODI series.
The hosts made two changes to the side that won in Bristol, with the magnificent all-rounder, Nat Sciver, given a rest with the her place going to Alice Davidson Richards, while Kate Cross returned to the starting side in place of left-arm spinner Sophie Eccelstone.
TEAMS
South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Hilton Moreeng says Proteas frustrated by their own play ahead of final ODI against England
Kapp ‘struggling’ without Lee and wife Van Niekerk in the Proteas women’s team
England claim easy win in second ODI against South Africa
Proteas add Delmi Tucker to squad for T20I series against England
England win toss in 2nd ODI and bat, Shabnim Ismail returns for Proteas
Van Niekerk misses Commonwealth Games with injury, Mignon du Preez returns
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (capt), Alice Davidson-Richards, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Izzy Wong, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.
IOL Sport