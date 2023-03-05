Gqeberha - Marizanne Kapp was pivotal in her Delhi Capitals side scoring 223 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their 60-run win on Sunday. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning put on a partnership of 162 runs for the first wicket with Verma hitting 10 fours and four sixes on her way to 84 runs off 45 balls. Lanning also came to the party with a 43-ball 72, which included 14 fours.

Heather Knight struck twice in the same over to dismiss both openers and in came South Africa’s Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues for DC. Kapp quickly took on the role of aggressor while India’s Rodrigues seamlessly became the accumulator in the partnership. Kapp amassed three sixes and as many fours in her 17-ball stay at the wicket. The experienced all-rounder recorded a strike-rate of over 200 in her unbeaten innings of 39. Rodrigues quietly went about her business as she scored 22 off 15 to get the Delhi Capitals to 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs.