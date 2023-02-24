Proteas stun England at Newlands to book first ever T20 World Cup final spot

Cape Town — The Proteas’ Women have made history at a raucous Newlands on Friday afternoon by becoming the South African team - male or female - to advance to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. Sune Luus’ side delivered an exceptional all-round performance to beat England by six runs in the semi-final.

Here are the key moments that decided the game: Win the toss, and bat This was a massive sign of intent from the Proteas. They wanted the scoreboard pressure to weigh down on England and it showed in the tense final moments with the passionate home crowd carrying Sune Luus’ team home.

“Wonderdul Wolfie” Laura Wolvaardt is South Africa’s batting mainstay and she laid down an early marker with a square drive off the second ball of the innings that raced to the boundary. She struck four boundaries and six in her 44-ball 53 that set up South Africa’s innings. Eagle-eye Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is not the World’s No 1 bowler without reason. Her penultimate over was a game-changer as the left-armer conceded just three runs and claimed two wickets. It was the difference between South Africa posting a score in excess of 170 and the eventual 164/4. Swing in momentum Tazmin Brits (68 off 55 balls) was going at less than a run-a-ball before her onslaught on Sarah Glenn. The former javelin thrower unleashed her long levers to smash the leg-spinner into the sight screen before belting another maximum two balls later. Brits was not done yet as she picked up another boundary off the next to provide South Africa’s innings with the impetus it required.

Cool as Kapp Marizanne Kapp has been Player of the Match in the Hundred, Big Bash and Fairbreak before. She loves the big stage. But in this women’s T20 World Cup she’s been quiet with the bat until today. The Proteas had a start, but they needed their finisher to get them to a total that would give the bowlers a chance. Kapp delivered a 13-ball 27. Golden Girl Tazmin

There are days when everything a player touches turns to gold. Brits was enjoying one of those days in the Cape Town sun. After her second consecutive T20I half-century, she caught everything that came her way. She took four catches, including a majestic one-hander diving to her right. Game-changer Ayabonga Khaka endured a miserable opening spell, but it's not how you start but how you finish that’s important. Khaka turned the game on its head with a three-wicket over that swung the game in South Africa’s favour. She finished with match-winning figures of 4/24.

Experienced campaigner England required 13 runs off the final six deliveries. The Proteas needed their most experienced bowler to take on the responsibility. Enter Shabnim Ismail. There are few more fierce competitors than the fast bowler from Cravenby just a few kilometres away from Newlands. Ismail delivered the coup de grace by removing England captain Heather Knight with her third delivery. GAME, SET MATCH! Scorecard

South Africa: 164/4 (Wolvaardt 53, Brits 68, Eccelstone 3/22) England: 158/8 (Sciver-Brunt 40, Wyatt 34, Khaka 4/29, Ismail 3/29) South Africa won by 6 runs.